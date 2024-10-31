Home News

SMU to offer up to 40% tuition fee discounts for master’s degree programmes in celebration of 25th anniversary

October 31, 2024

SINGAPORE: Starting January 2025, the Singapore Management University (SMU) will offer significant financial relief for students enrolling in its master’s degree programmes, with up to 40% tuition fee discounts.

This initiative aims to support local and overseas students, including alumni from SMU and graduates from local autonomous universities, making quality education more accessible.

As part of the university’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the tuition fee discount applies to students enrolling in full-time and part-time master’s programmes.

In addition to the fee reduction, SMU will introduce a range of scholarships to further assist students in managing their educational expenses.

This move highlights SMU’s dedication to promoting lifelong learning and its commitment to empowering professionals and alumni.

By facilitating continuous skill enhancement and career development opportunities, the university aims to alleviate the financial challenges associated with ongoing education.

This initiative is expected to significantly impact Singapore’s education landscape, encouraging more professionals to consider furthering their education.

By making master’s programmes more financially viable, SMU aims to attract diverse students from various backgrounds, enriching the learning experience and fostering a vibrant academic community.

The move also aligns with Singapore’s broader goals of becoming a knowledge-based economy, where continuous education is pivotal.

