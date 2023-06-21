“Smoking (in a) No Smoking Area”: Netizen takes complaint online

SINGAPORE: An online user has taken a complaint online after spotting a man smoking right under a sign clearly saying that smoking is not allowed in the area. In response to the post, netizens commented, sharing their exasperation over the matter.

An online user took to the Facebook page COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Tuesday morning (June 20), sharing a photo of someone breaking the rules. In the photo, three men were seen sitting at a table. A red circle was drawn on the photo, drawing attention to a cigarette in one of the men’s hands. Right above the men’s table was a large, yellow sign that read, “No smoking area.”

“Smoking at No Smoking Area,” the post was captioned. The netizen who uploaded the photo also tagged the location: Blk 4013 Amk Industrial Park 1.

Some netizens responded to the post, sharing their exasperation over the matter. “this is not the only place in Singapore where people smoke like nobody business despite seeing the No Smoking sign,” wrote one. “Need to blame the authorities for not going hard on these people.”

Another asked if there was a designated department to report such incidents to. One netizen responded to the query saying, “There is an app you can download. Complain smoking, parking, maintenance etc. They will get the relevant department to follow up. Traffic wardens usually come in 15 mins. smoking usually few hours later or next day, so can’t fine the culprit, only warning to the business.”

Another online user drew contrast to Singapore’s next-door neighbour, Malaysia, saying “Malaysia can ban smoking in all food establishments why Singapore cant do it? Is Singapore govt worry about reduction of tobacco’s tax revenue?”

