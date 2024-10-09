SINGAPORE: To avoid the hassle of applying for Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags, Singapore car owners are increasingly turning to businesses offering assistance with the process.

The Star reports that demand for these services has surged since Malaysia enforced the requirement for VEP tags on October 1.

These “skip the queue” services include online application assistance, personal detail amendments, deregistration of existing permits, and collecting and installing radio frequency identification (RFID) tags at centres in Johor and Singapore.

Surge in ‘skip the queue services’

Customers and service providers have shared that these services can cost anywhere from S$25 to $168, a premium compared to the RM40 ($12.20) vehicle owners pay when registering directly via Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) website.

Despite the higher cost, the convenience of these services is proving attractive. JPJ has stated that representatives can register on behalf of vehicle owners, provided the information is accurate.

The VEP is mandatory for Singapore motorists entering Malaysia via the Causeway and Second Link, but the application process has been fraught with delays and technical issues, leading to long queues at collection centres.

For now, Malaysia has allowed Singapore cars to enter Johor without a permit, issuing written warnings to those who have not applied. The VEP enables Malaysian authorities to track foreign-registered vehicles for traffic offences and outstanding summons.

High volume of pending clients

One Singapore company, Innox Group, initially offered VEP services for $138, increasing the fee to $168 due to high demand. The company has reported experiencing high volumes of pending clients, limiting new applications to 20 daily.

Radiant Wash, a Singapore car wash company that began offering VEP application services in August under Radiant VEP Solutions, has also seen brisk business.

Company director Derrick Heng mentioned that they received 50 to 70 applications daily leading up to the October 1 deadline, which has since decreased to 20 to 30 daily. He noted that more clients are coming to them after receiving warnings from the authorities for not having a VEP.

On Oct 3, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that 112,658 VEP tags had been issued, with 75,412 installed and activated.

Concerns about the security of motorists’ data have been addressed by Mr Heng, who assured us that all VEP confirmation slips are issued directly by JPJ and that clients can monitor their applications in real-time.

TCSens, a Malaysian vendor appointed by JPJ to handle VEP applications, does not encourage applications through agents but acknowledges that representatives can submit applications on behalf of vehicle owners, following standard operating procedures.

Similar services have been listed on the online marketplace Carousell since August, with prices ranging from $25 to over $100.

Jason Koay, director of accounting and secretarial firm Bizwise Management, has offered VEP assistance services on Carousell at $50 per applicant since September, handling about 50 applications daily with two staff in Johor Bahru for over-the-counter services.

25-year-old auditor Kaylea Tan offers VEP application services as a sideline on Carousell, charging $40 per applicant. She emphasized the convenience of her service, noting that some of her clients are elderly and prefer to avoid the bureaucratic process themselves.

Customers have turned to these services to bypass the application hassle and long queues. Raja Muzaffar Shah, a 55-year-old assistant executive officer, received his VEP on Oct 7, about two weeks after submitting documents to Innox Group.

He paid around $130 for the service and was in touch with a staff member throughout the process. When asked about his thoughts on handling personal data by a third party, he expressed trust in the service provider, stating that he only paid after everything was settled.