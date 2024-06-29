MALAYSIA: Every day, around 145,000 vehicles cross the Causeway, making the border between Malaysia and Singapore one of the world’s busiest. Starting October 1, Malaysian authorities will enforce the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for all foreign vehicles entering from Singapore.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re driving into Malaysia from October 1, according to The Star:

From October 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia by land from Singapore must have a VEP.

To get a VEP, drivers must register online, collect and then attach an RFID tag to their vehicle.

Failure to comply could mean a fine of up to RM2,000 (approximately S$574) or six months in jail.

Foreign motorists with Malaysian violations must settle fines before leaving.

The RFID tag is valid for five years and cannot be transferred between owners or vehicles .

The VEP applies at both the Causeway and Second Link entry points.

Malaysia’s Road Transport Department can deny entry without a VEP-RFID tag after October 1.

Originally announced in 2017, the VEP rollout has faced delays due to issues with RFID tag installation and registration. However, in a report by The Business Times, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said that, “There will be no U-turn. October 1, it will be enforced.”

Mr Loke noted that the VEP system not only serves as a regulatory tool but also enables the Malaysian government to monitor traffic records, including summonses and offences of foreign-registered vehicles.

To obtain a VEP, motorists must visit the official VEP website, create an account, and submit the required documentation.

Application status can be tracked online at vepams.jpj.gov.my. Applicants also have the option of having their RFID tag delivered to their home, although collection in Johor remains available. In addition, motorists with still valid VEP-RFID tags need not register for a new tag.

The Star reported that over 200,000 foreign vehicles have applied for the VEP, but only 70,000 have activated their RFID tags. /TISG