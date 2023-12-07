SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications Corporation (Singtel) is spearheading the development of a cutting-edge sustainable artificial intelligence data centre, aiming to cater to the rising market demand for high-intensity computing capabilities.

In an official statement, Singtel highlighted the scarcity of data centres worldwide equipped to handle the demanding workloads of high-power-density artificial intelligence operations.

The core challenge identified by Singtel is the strain imposed by running a multitude of processors dedicated to graphics processing tasks. This not only results in substantial power consumption but also leads to the generation of considerable heat, necessitating innovative solutions for sustainability and energy efficiency.

Singtel revealed that its forthcoming Tuas data centre represents a leap forward as a fourth-generation facility designed to address these challenges. The key features of this centre include the use of low-carbon materials in the construction of the central building and the integration of liquid cooling technology to enhance overall energy efficiency.

Of significant note is the projected power usage efficiency of approximately 1.23 when the Tuas data centre is operating at full capacity. This places it among the most energy-efficient data centres in the industry.

The Tuas data centre is poised to make strides not only in its operational efficiency but also in its contribution to environmental sustainability. Singtel’s innovative approach, combining low-carbon construction materials and liquid cooling, is expected to set a benchmark for the industry, showcasing a model for future data centre developments prioritising performance and ecological responsibility.