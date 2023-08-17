Singapore’s golf rising star Aloysa Atienza’s quest to turn pro

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s amateur golfer, Aloysa Margiela Atienza, is determined to fulfil her ambition of becoming a professional athlete. At 25 years old, Atienza has already demonstrated her exceptional skills with remarkable achievements at the 2022 SEA Games and the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship held earlier this year in January.

Atienza made her SEA Games debut for Team Singapore in Vietnam and won the silver medal in the women’s golf individual event. She achieved a personal best and set a course record of seven under (65) during the final round at Heron Lake Golf Course. This remarkable accomplishment brought glory to Singapore and established Atienza as one of the most promising golfers in the region.

“I firmly believe in the mantra ‘hard work pays off. I embrace the challenges and the long hours of practice and repetition required to excel in golf. Representing Singapore and winning a medal at the SEA Games has been a dream come true, and it has fueled my ambition to compete at the highest level,” expressed Atienza.

Proving her growth potential on the international stage, Atienza had an outstanding performance in various tournaments last year. Her notable achievements include a third-place finish at the 2022 Malaysian Amateur Open and a joint-13th position at the Women’s Australian Master of the Amateurs.

At the SCGA Women’s Amateur Championship, Atienza displayed her skills and determination by securing a remarkable second-place finish. Despite missing the title, she showcased her talent and resilience alongside tournament winner Ashley Yun.

Adding to her ever-growing list of accolades, Atienza also claimed a commendable third-place finish at the Donna Andrews Invitational in 2022. These consistent achievements highlight Atienza’s continuous progress and potential as a rising star in the golfing world.

As Atienza prepares for the next phase in her golfing journey to turn professional, she is currently getting herself ready for Stage 1 of the LPGA Q-School in California at the end of August. After that, she will be representing Singapore at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, this September, aiming to make her mark on the international stage again. Additionally, Atienza is considering participation in the 30th World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi in October.

In her relentless pursuit of becoming a professional golfer, Atienza has embarked on a strategic journey, travelling far and wide to compete alongside some of the best amateur players. Since May, she has dedicated herself to the United States, where she has soaked in the invaluable experiences of playing on diverse and challenging courses and adapting to ever-changing conditions. This immersive exposure has sharpened her skills as an athlete and cultivated her personal growth, setting the stage for her triumphant foray into the professional realm.

She has competed in several tournaments since her move overseas. In June, she came in 19th position in the Southwestern Amateur event. In July, she competed in the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship and Women’s Western Amateur Championship, while she placed 43rd at the recent Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship that was held earlier in Aug.

Since her move overseas, she has participated in multiple tournaments. In June, she achieved a 19th position in the Southwestern Amateur event. A month later, she competed in the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship and the Women’s Western Amateur Championship. In the recent Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship in August, she placed 43rd.

Prizm Digital Singapore will be leading fundraising efforts to support Atienza on her path to becoming a professional golfer. Further details on these fundraising initiatives will be announced in the near future.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts