Singapore’s talented Thai kickboxers keen on dominating the rings at Muay Thai Festival

SINGAPORE — The World Boxing Council MuayThai Singapore, in partnership with Eminent Fighting Championship, will host the Muay Thai Festival 2023 on Aug 26 at Suntec City Tower 5. With the support of the Royal Thai Embassy, this exciting event will showcase talented Muay Thai athletes from around the world, including countries like Thailand, Myanmar, France, Morocco, Australia, and the USA.

The Muay Thai Festival will feature 15 matches, showcasing amateur and professional athletes, with five titles up for grabs. The main professional fights will kick off at 5 pm, with the highly anticipated main event between Thailand’s Rungubon Sagami and Morocco’s Said Ennasiri, vying for the prestigious WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanom Tom title.

Nevertheless, all eyes will also be on the co-main event as the youthful-looking Wynn Neo steps into the ring to take on the veteran Kenji Ong, who is 47 years old, for the WBC MuayThai Singapore Featherweight title. Despite being 20 years senior to his opponent, Ong remains strong and determined to showcase his skills while proving that age is just a number when you have the passion for the sport. This is also a testament to Ong’s perseverance and dedication in inspiring others to never give up on their dreams, regardless of age.

“If we never take the first step, we will never discover the subsequent steps that lead to glory. Whether we encounter success or failure, each experience serves as a valuable teacher in our journey of life,” shared Ong with The Independent Singapore.

Ong is a seasoned Singapore Muay Thai athlete who has represented his country in numerous international competitions, notably the World Games 2009. One of his most cherished accomplishments came during the Kunlun Fight 14 in December 2014 at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club in Thailand, where he faced off against Thailand’s prison champion, Frenchman Alexis Barateau.

Another Muay Thai athlete hoping to make an impact in the tournament is Tan Xuan Yun. She will face her Thai opponent, “Glassy,” in the EFC Muay Thai Championship category.

“The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. Wanting something isn’t good enough; waiting for something ain’t gonna get you nowhere. You need to want it bad enough to get up each day and chase it,” expressed Tan.

WBC Muay Thai Singapore Chairman, Spencer Tay, has expressed his unwavering confidence in Tan’s abilities, predicting that she will not only shine in the upcoming tournament but also achieve other accomplishments in the world of Muay Thai. Tay firmly believes Tan has what it takes to make Singapore proud and become the next world champion.

“Obviously weight does not matter. She has the highest potential at this weight category (47kg) and with her skills in the ring, and with the proper guidance and mentorship she will definitely be a world champion,” expressed Tay.

There are eight bouts in the amateurs’ categories starting from 2 pm and seven pro fights starting from 5 pm. Tickets to the events, starting from $78, can be purchased here.

