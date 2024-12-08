SINGAPORE: A lively debate ensued after a local Reddit user asked if anyone else “feels that Singapore is rather dull” compared to other countries.

The Redditor wrote in a recent r/askSingapore post that in comparison with life in Australia, Norway, or the US, life in Singapore “can feel a bit… routine.”

In Singapore, people are “stuck in an endless cycle,” they added, consisting of working during the week, living in an HDB flat during the weekends, hearing their neighbours shouting early in the morning, scrolling through TikTok, just to repeat it all over again each Monday “with a packed MRT commute.”

However, due to the natural attractions in other areas, people can do more, such as surfing, fishing, hiking or road trips. “The variety and spontaneity feel limitless,” the post author wrote.

However, they admitted that living in Singapore also has its advantages, including not worrying about getting mugged or attacked or needing to be overly vigilant since the city-state is one of the safest places around the globe.

Nevertheless, they admitted to feeling a dearth of recreational options and variety and added that having the same daily routine gets stale. “I can’t imagine doing this for 40 years straight, only to retire, drink kopi-o in a kopitiam, and spend my days just waiting for the inevitable.”

The post has since gotten almost 600 comments, with one claiming that what the Redditor described in their post is not specific to Singapore but is present as part of corporate life.

“The 9-5 ennui is the same everywhere. And everywhere, if you’re tired, your weekends will be spent recuperating. That trip up to Sonoma needs planning and energy. As is that hike up to Mt. Tamalpais,” the commenter wrote, adding that people who spend their weekends in their HDB flat at present are likely to do so no matter where they live.

Others agreed that if the post author wants to live a more exciting life during their downtime, the only person who can decide this is themself.

Those who want to do more on weekends should simply do so, some added. Another wrote that, in some ways, Singaporeans are spoilt for choice, especially when it comes to food and drink.

Others pointed out that travelling out of Singapore is easy, and there are places nearby where someone can get away from a weekend.

However, a few commenters pointed out that this can also depend on how much energy one has after one’s job and that work can be overly draining, although this is also something people can take action about. /TISG

