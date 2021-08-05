International COVID 19 Singaporeans raise concerns following news of safe distancing enforcement officers being given...

Singaporeans raise concerns following news of safe distancing enforcement officers being given power to enter homes without warrants

Many also expressed their concerns over the potential risk of not being sure if an officer's credentials are real or if someone merely impersonating an officer.

Instagram screengrab: nickmikhailrazak

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsIn the HoodIn the HouseLawSG Politics
- Advertisement -

A significant amount of concerns has been raised by Singaporeans who questioned the ruling ’s extent of following news of social distancing enforcement officers given the green light to enter homes even without a warrant in order to make sure that are being met.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Aug 2) issued a clarification that Covid-19 safe-distancing enforcement officers are allowed to enter and inspect residences without a warrant to make ensure that the safety measures are being kept.

After a news article on this matter was shared on the online news forum Reddit, Singaporeans had a lot to say about the matter, with many raising concerns over what they see as unchecked power. The news article by  has been taken down.

“The PAP government has a proven track record of abusing its powers. From illegal detention in our early days to even stifling Ong Teng Cheong when he was elected President,” wrote one, while another said, “This makes me wonder how much uncheck(ed) power has been granted under the fine print of legislative text. This is kind of scary.”

- Advertisement -

Another said, “(I) can stand with the government most of the time, but this really crosses the line already.”

Many also expressed their concerns over the potential safety risk of not being sure if an officer’s credentials are real or if someone is merely impersonating an officer.

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments / Reddit Singapore

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent