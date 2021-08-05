International COVID 19 Netizen makes vaccination meme using photo of Workers' Party leaders Low Thia...

Netizen makes vaccination meme using photo of Workers’ Party leaders and Pritam Singh

Netizens amused over the meme and made references to different fandoms as an SG politics version of "Rush Hour" or "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - Bethesda".

Photo: from Reddit Singapore

Beatrice Del Rosario

A meme tackling Covid-19 vaccination that has been made using Workers’ Party leaders Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh’s recent photo together has been circulated .

Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh recently got together with former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang recently in an effort to encourage to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post published on July 31, Mr Singh wrote, “Got in touch with the Boss a few days ago to raise the idea of doing a short video to encourage our seniors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Like my , Mr Low received his two doses of the Pfizer vaccine a few months ago in April.”

Mr Singh also highlighted Mr Low’s message which was aimed at the older population of Singaporeans, saying “His message in Teochew and Mandarin – aimed at seniors who feel they don’t need to vaccinate because they don’t go out or are too old – to follow!”

Included in the post was a link to the full video, which tackled the importance of getting vaccinated.


On Monday (Aug 2), just a few days after Mr Singh’s post, a Reddit user with the handle @cd-t, shared the same photo that Mr Singh had posted, only this time, it was a meme.

“Hey you, you’re finally awake,” it read. “You hit your head pretty hard! Mask off? No more Covid? What are you talking about? Time to get vaccinated.”

It’s not over from singapore

In response to this, netizens either expressed their amusement over the meme or made references to different fandoms, especially that of videogame The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – Bethesda.

One netizen even referenced a movie, commenting “Rush Hour, SG politics version.”

Photo: screengrab from Reddit / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit / Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit / Reddit Singapore

/TISG

