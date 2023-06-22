Singaporeans fascinated after resident shares photo of chicken laying egg in fitness corner

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared a photo of a chicken laying an egg right on a fitness corner. Many other netizens were mesmerised by the “interesting sight.”

An online user took to an online Singaporean news forum on Monday (June 19) to share a sight one doesn’t see every day. “Spotted an interesting sight,” the post read. The photo featured a chicken laying an egg at a fitness corner. Another chicken was perched on a bench, seemingly observing the incident.

“These two chickens appeared in my block about a week ago,” the netizen wrote. “Tonight, I encountered a magical event. P.S. I didn’t pet them. Didn’t wanna stress them out and wanted nature to run its course peacefully.”

In response to the animal sighting, many netizens joined in on the conversation.

While a few made jokes about the netizen being given an opportunity to get “free eggs,” and “free protein,” others made chicken and egg-related puns. “Egg-citing moment for the gender-revealing party!” said another.

“So fluffy!” one netizen exclaimed.

“Most chickens are not owned,” wrote another. “If you’ve been to People’s Park, near the food there’s a sign about how PP was a chick distribution centre during WWI / occupation time. The chicks were for people to keep around for eggs. Seems the chickens and jungle fowl are descendants of these chickens.”

Still, another online user agreed on the sighting being rare, saying “Weirdly enough, (I’ve) never actually seen a chicken egg laid outside like that.”

