Home News Singaporeans fascinated after resident shares photo of chicken laying egg in fitness...

Singaporeans fascinated after resident shares photo of chicken laying egg in fitness corner

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Beatrice Del Rosario

While a few made jokes about the netizen being given an opportunity to get "free eggs," and "free protein," others made chicken and egg-related puns. "Egg-citing moment for the gender-revealing party!" said one individual

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared a photo of a chicken laying an egg right on a fitness corner. Many other netizens were mesmerised by the “interesting sight.”

An online user took to an online Singaporean news forum on Monday (June 19) to share a sight one doesn’t see every day. “Spotted an interesting sight,” the post read. The photo featured a chicken laying an egg at a fitness corner. Another chicken was perched on a bench, seemingly observing the incident.

“These two chickens appeared in my block about a week ago,” the netizen wrote. “Tonight, I encountered a magical event. P.S. I didn’t pet them. Didn’t wanna stress them out and wanted nature to run its course peacefully.”

In response to the animal sighting, many netizens joined in on the conversation.

While a few made jokes about the netizen being given an opportunity to get “free eggs,” and “free protein,” others made chicken and egg-related puns. “Egg-citing moment for the gender-revealing party!” said another.

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

“So fluffy!” one netizen exclaimed.

“Most chickens are not owned,” wrote another. “If you’ve been to People’s Park, near the food there’s a sign about how PP was a chick distribution centre during WWI / occupation time. The chicks were for people to keep around for eggs. Seems the chickens and jungle fowl are descendants of these chickens.”

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Still, another online user agreed on the sighting being rare, saying “Weirdly enough, (I’ve) never actually seen a chicken egg laid outside like that.”

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @smoll_boi2000

Spotted an interesting sight
by u/smoll_boi2000 in singapore

 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore