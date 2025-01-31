SINGAPORE: While almost everyone enjoys a lovely Chinese New Year holiday, the recruits of Singapore’s Armed Forces must stay at their post. Nevertheless, they got treated to an extra-special meal to commemorate the holiday.

The public was allowed a little sneak peek of this meal on the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) Facebook account earlier this week.

Posting a photo of the meal beside one of a recruit enjoying it, BMTC wrote, “To celebrate Chinese New Year, BMTC Cookhouse has created a special festive menu for our recruits! This year’s feast includes both chicken and fish, symbolising good luck (吉祥）and prosperity (有余).”

BMTC also listed the components of the meal, which are: braised tang hoon with crabmeat and tau see soup, brown rice, baked chicken with lemongrass and coriander, steamed fish with ginger and lemon, stir-fried xiao pei chye with abalone mushrooms.

The recruits also enjoyed traditional sweet treats, such as a pineapple tart and two oranges after the meal.

Since then, the post has received considerable attention. Over a thousand people have liked it, and hundreds of others have shared it and left comments.

Many older commenters approved of the meal, saying they had not enjoyed something as exceptional in their lifetimes.

“These meals are 5 stars compared to our meals 30 to 40 years ago,” one wrote, while another pointed out how even though “youngsters” now have such a good life, some still complain about SAF food.

“This meal compared to my meal in 1971 at Blakang Mati Camp. 100 % better,” a Facebook user chimed in.

However, one commenter wrote that while older generations wish they had the food of today’s recruits, today’s young people want the housing prices older generations have.

Another noted that the recruits’ CNY meal even included abalone, a traditional holiday ingredient as it symbolises good fortune and abundance for the rest of the year when eaten during this holiday season.

One pointed out how happy the recruit in the post looked.

When a sharp-eyed commenter wrote that the soup looked terrible, another replied that it probably tasted better than it looked.

However, a commenter asked whether the recruits should have been allowed to come home for the holidays instead. Many netizens disagreed with this idea, pointing out that essential workers, especially those who work in airports and public transportation, must also work over the holidays. Others pointed out that having the stay is an essential part of their training. /TISG

Read also: Netizens: National Service easier now than it used to be because got ‘Iced water, heaters, wifi, rubber mats…’