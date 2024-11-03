SINGAPORE: Singapore may be known for being one of the safest countries in the world, but even its citizens know when to use common sense to keep their belongings secure.

When a local Reddit user asked whether it would be safe to leave his brand-new bicycle at the void deck bicycle rack of their Housing and Development Block (HDB), commenters advised against it.

The post author explained he intended to buy a new bicycle from Decathlon, a model with a basket, lights, and two locks costing around S$280.

He had been thinking of parking the bike at the dual bicycle rack at the bottom of the block where he lives,

He further asked if they think he should remove the lights and basket every time he leaves the bike at the void deck or if he should not leave it there but park it in the corridor outside his unit.

Most commenters on the post told him he had better park his bike inside his unit as this would be safer than anywhere else. “You never know what will happen when you place it outside,” warned one.

Another underlined the risk of leaving the bike at the void deck, adding there would be a lesser risk if parked in the corridor. However, placing it at home would remove this risk entirely.

“Just go look at the bicycle parking areas. Have you ever seen new ones?” he asked, adding that these mostly contain old or rusty bikes.

One wrote that the rule of thumb for parking a bike in a public place is being ok with losing it, random people touching it, and the bike getting grimy and dirty.

They added that if it were them, they would only park a second-hand inexpensive bike outside and bring a new bike inside their home.

The answers caused the post author to ask what was the point of having a bike rack then.

A quick check appears to be in line with the advice given by the post author.

The HDB is very strict about what is allowed in corridors, and big and bulky items are disallowed as these could get in the way of emergency services.

In early September, a woman took to Facebook to write that her bike had been stolen from the void deck of her block and asked for help with finding it. /TISG

