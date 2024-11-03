SINGAPORE: Over the years, there has been some debate over whether people should use “Deepavali” instead of “Diwali” in their greetings.

One Reddit user wrote earlier this week that “Happy Deepavali” was a lot more commonly used as a greeting in years past. Still, recently, more people have been saying “Happy Diwali” instead.

In a post on Oct 31 (Thursday), another Reddit user took the time to point out in “an informed explanation” that Deepavali and Diwali are not celebrating the same thing.

Contrary to what some may believe, the post author also argued that Tamils and North Indians do not celebrate the same thing with Deepavali and Diwali.

“Tamil Deepavali celebrates the honour of Lord Krishna’s consort Satyabhama slaying the demon Narakasura (because he ill-treated women),” the post author wrote.

The post author added that since the death of Narakasura symbolizes the killing of all the wrongs, this is cause for celebration.

Diwali, which North Indians celebrate, on the other hand, has to do with “Lord Rama and his triumph over Ravana, after which Rama returns to Ayodhya in North India.”

Deepavali is usually celebrated one day before Diwali, with some exceptions.

“So please let’s have informed conversations about festivals and not lump all communities together just cause it is ‘convenient,’” the post author added.

The post author also noted many believe it’s all right for the two festivals to be seen as one because “Deepavali” and “Diwali” have the same root meanings.

“The festival is not defined by the meaning of the word but the reason behind why it is celebrated.

Also, it only matters whether Tamils and North Indians see it as different; everybody else’s opinion is just that, an opinion and not a matter of fact,” they added.

In addition, the post author commented that the cultural differences among Indians should not necessarily be disregarded, adding that interchanging Diwali and Deepavali “is akin to saying Tamils and North Indians are the same (which we are not).

Even in India, they are seen as being very different.”

Commenters on the post thanked the post author for their explanations and clarifications, and a lively discussion ensued among them.

And when one wrote, “Can we get a public holiday for each?” the post author replied, “I vote for this :)”. /TISG

Read also: Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights