SINGAPORE: With the upcoming Hindu Festival of Lights this week, a local Reddit user wondered why saying “Deepavali,” which was a lot more common before, is now called “Diwali.”

The post author said they’re a Singaporean Indian whose ancestors came from south India and spoke Tamil or Malayalam.

In their younger years, they always heard of the Hindu Festival of Lights, referred to as “Deepavali,” at school, in ads, and when people spoke greetings and wishes.

“Growing up, everyone used to say Deepavali,” they added.

But they claim that at present, the holiday is now referred to as Diwali in “ads and posts from even local companies and influencers.”

They, however, say they bear no ill will, writing, “No hate, but I’m just wondering why this is happening as I feel like our culture is slowly being changed and Deepavali is the biggest and most important celebration for us.”

A number of commenters concurred with the post author, saying this has been their experience as well. However, the general consensus was to be respectful of how others feel about the matter.

Strictly speaking, perhaps it is more correct to say “Deepavali,” as this is closer to the word’s Sanskrit origins.

One commenter shared that one of his friends explained that:

“Deepavali is two words joined together: Deepa means flame, and Oli means light. So together you get light from a flame or like those oil lamps. That’s why it’s the festival of lights.”

However, as the post author pointed out, the usage of “Diwali” has become more common over the years, and not just in Singapore.

A Singaporean Indian who commented on the post wrote that while some Tamils don’t care how the holiday is referred to, “most feel passionately it should be Deepavali and not Diwali.”

As for them, they use “Diwali” when greeting North Indian friends or acquaintances and “Deepavali” when greeting those from South India.

“The north Indian community is much larger now than 20 years ago. They are nowhere near the majority, though,” the commenter added, which perhaps somewhat answers the post author’s question.

The commenter was asked, however, how one would be able to know if a person is from North or South India.

“I think the best course of action is to make a choice and go ahead with it. If you are incorrect, most of them will either thank you regardless or politely correct you.

I don’t think any sensible person will get angry over this, especially if you are non-Indian. Besides, you got a 50% chance of being correct :),” they replied.

Others said they, as well as others around them, have always used Diwali and Deepavali interchangeably.

“For me, the change from Deepavali to Diwali isn’t jarring, but to the Tamil speakers, it probably just another reminder of how much what it means to be Indian is changing,” wrote another.

One encouraged others to “not bring this language war to Singapore… We have enough segregation based on region, religion, caste, language, and gender within the confines of the country.

We should be wise not to spill the beans outside.” /TISG

