Home News

Some bike shops report 20-30% drop in sales after Govt announced ban on pedestrian paths for bike riders

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: Some bicycle shop owners have reported a 20-30% drop in sales after the government announced that it would tighten regulations next year to prohibit bicycle and scooter riders from riding on pedestrian paths.

A bicycle shop in Hougang has experienced a sharp 30% drop in turnover since the announcement. The shop owner shared with 8World that previously, they were able to sell over a dozen bicycles monthly, but that number has now dwindled to just seven or eight.

While many customers still purchase helmets, the owner noted that protective gear such as wrist guards and knee pads are far less popular, with only one in ten buyers opting for them.

On the other hand, not all shops are feeling the pinch. Another bicycle retailer reported that business remains steady, selling around 200 bicycles per month.

However, the shop owner pointed out that the public remains unclear about how the new regulations will be enforced and what this means for riders.

See also  Google suspends Android support for Huawei after Trump releases blacklist

Sports retailer Decathlon also indicated that its sales of bicycles and scooters have not been impacted by the announcement, according to their statement to 8World.

Bicycle enthusiasts have mixed reactions to the upcoming regulations. Many believe that while riding on the road is their preference, the new rules will enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, some are concerned about the challenges that these changes might present, especially for beginners and young children who previously relied on pedestrian lanes for practice.

They hope the government will introduce more guidelines to address these needs.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

NTU-Oxford team uncovers new process for cells to repair DNA damage

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Study reveals 70% of Singapore men are willing to date older women

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Breakthrough in cancer treatment: Modified nano-sized cell particles boost immunotherapy while reducing side effects

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

New private home sales in Singapore hit 16-year low; interest rate cut and new project launches could boost sales

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Chee Hong Tat: “If we don’t try, our chances of success are zero” — SG prepared to make “bold changes” to revitalise its struggling stock market

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China may have more pets than kids in the coming years as birth rates continue to decline

September 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.