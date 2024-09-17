Some bike shops report 20-30% drop in sales after Govt announced ban on pedestrian paths for bike riders

SINGAPORE: Some bicycle shop owners have reported a 20-30% drop in sales after the government announced that it would tighten regulations next year to prohibit bicycle and scooter riders from riding on pedestrian paths.

A bicycle shop in Hougang has experienced a sharp 30% drop in turnover since the announcement. The shop owner shared with 8World that previously, they were able to sell over a dozen bicycles monthly, but that number has now dwindled to just seven or eight.

While many customers still purchase helmets, the owner noted that protective gear such as wrist guards and knee pads are far less popular, with only one in ten buyers opting for them.

On the other hand, not all shops are feeling the pinch. Another bicycle retailer reported that business remains steady, selling around 200 bicycles per month.

However, the shop owner pointed out that the public remains unclear about how the new regulations will be enforced and what this means for riders.

Sports retailer Decathlon also indicated that its sales of bicycles and scooters have not been impacted by the announcement, according to their statement to 8World.

Bicycle enthusiasts have mixed reactions to the upcoming regulations. Many believe that while riding on the road is their preference, the new rules will enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, some are concerned about the challenges that these changes might present, especially for beginners and young children who previously relied on pedestrian lanes for practice.

They hope the government will introduce more guidelines to address these needs.