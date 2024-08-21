SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman could not be happier to make it home after getting stuck for four days in Malaysia, where her passport got lost.

She documented her accident and stay in Johor Bahru over TikTok, explaining that she could not leave Malaysia sooner because the incident occurred over public holidays.

TikTok user Sabrina Sim posted her first “trapped in JB era” video on Aug 10, saying that she had crossed the border at 1:00 am with some friends for a massage and a quick meal, planning to return to Singapore as soon as possible.

The group of five left their passports in the car, thinking it would be safer to do this than carry them around. But when they returned to the vehicle at around 5:00 am after the meal and massage, two of the five passports, including Sabrina’s, did not seem to be there.

While they found the other passport at the back of the glove box, hers was nowhere to be found.

After searching for three hours, they gave up and filed a police report. However, because it was one day after Singapore’s National Day holiday, the embassy was closed, which meant Sabrina had nothing to do but wait until after.

It was also a weekend when she and her friends arrived in Malaysia and a holiday in Johor Bahru on Aug 11, which meant an even longer wait.

She was told the Singapore embassy would reopen on Tuesday, Aug 13. Fortunately, while her friends appeared to head home, Sabrina’s boyfriend stayed with her and kept her company throughout her unexpected stay.

And because they had only planned a quick trip, the couple had nothing with them, meaning they had to buy everything.

After reporting her lost passport, she applied for a new one, which cost S$70 plus S$50 for the replacement fee. “Moral of the story: Just don’t lose your passport,” she said.

While most accommodations in JB were fully booked, she and her boyfriend got a nice room with the help of a friend. Nevertheless, she said her forced stay was “dry, boring, and depressing.”

Things picked up on Day 3 as they went around more, going to a mall for a haircut for her boyfriend, a nice meal, a new passport photo for her, bubble tea, and some jalan-jalan. Day 4, with a trip to the aquarium, was even better.

On Day 5, they got up early and headed to the embassy at Singapore’s Consulate-General at City Square, where she quickly got a temporary travel document.

Their next stop was supposed to be the immigration office. However, since both were clad in shorts and sandals, they needed to buy long pants and covered shoes before they were let in.

Once at the immigration office, however, Sabrina was told she needed to stay another three to four months before being allowed to leave, which caused “the worst meltdown.” When she pleaded her case, the officers changed their minds and allowed her to go home that day.

“From the moment I put my hands on the special pass, I was literally so relieved ‘cause it means my #trappedinJBera is finally over and I can finally go home,” she added. “Nothing feels better than freedom.” /TISG

