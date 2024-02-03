;
Singaporean wins nearly $6 million jackpot with $1 lottery ticket

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singapore resident has hit the jackpot, taking home a whopping $5,974,351 just in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. The life-changing win was secured through a mere $1 lottery ticket purchase.

The jackpot was snagged during the 2024 Toto Reunion Draw held yesterday (Feb 2).

The winning numbers that turned a humble dollar into millions were 2, 27, 29, 36, 44, 48, with an additional number of 12, according to the Singapore Pools website.

The winning ticket, a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, was purchased at PFG Framing & Trading in Jurong West for just a dollar.

In addition to the newfound millionaire, 13 Group 2 winners emerged from the draw, each sharing a substantial pot of $96,751. This translates to approximately $7,442 per winner, making it a memorable win for multiple participants.

The next Toto draw will take place on Monday (5 Feb), with an estimated $1 million jackpot.

See also  Four winners share $12.35 million jackpot in Singapore Pools' Hong Bao Draw

