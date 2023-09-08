S’porean posted ‘Dear Tower Transit, please do something about the poor service standard’

SINGAPORE: In an appeal to Tower Transit, an anonymous commuter has raised a simple yet pressing concern: the need to address poor bus service standards.

The S’porean posted on Complaint Singapore saying, “Dear Tower Transit, please do something about the poor service standard. Maybe put in place a system to monitor the service ratings for your bus services. Like a touch screen at the entrance or exit of the bus, I believe this will motivate the driver to go the extra mile to greet the commuters and provide friendlier services.”

He added, “Bus captain should keep a look out to ensure they did not miss potential people needing to board the bus and just drive off.”

He suggested that commuters who experienced the same service standards should be given a small token for their poor experience.

In a light-hearted manner, he also addressed those who might jokingly suggest buying a car or taking a taxi or a ride-sharing service.

With a playful tone and laughing emoticons, he added, “please donate the money to me… I will gladly take it daily”

With a touch of humour and a strong dose of reality, he signed off as the “Daily Singaporean just trying to survive daily.”

One commented, “Hi yo anonymous participant if u wan complain at least show yrs real profile n post Ma. How the bus company know who u are. Some more u complain also invalid because don’t know who u are n how u look like.”

Another responded humorously, “Lolx I won’t suggest you to buy a car or take grab. You can just walk if you don’t like bus service.”

The Singaporean who posted the appeal to Tower Transit responded, “Not gonna judge or criticize any of your comments but before you guys write all this have you ever place yourself in other people’s shoes.”

He added, citing a relatable scenario, “Not asking for sympathy, but has it ever cross your mind that maybe I am a single father and i need to catch the bus on time to bring 2 of my kids to school on time then rush of to work.”

Expressing disappointment with the comments he received, he added, “Typical Singaporean mindset that is extremely judgmental.”

To this, a bus driver responded, “I can understand how u feel and so on, but if u wan complain on social media to let the bus company know right.”

He said not to worry for others in the comments, “No need to afraid those keyboard warrior n so on.”

Adding his perspective, he shared his side of the story, saying, “I also have own kids too. If late than no choice too u cannot always blame on bus n so on. There still got other transportation like grab,gojek n so on. It is up to u wan to take those transportation on it. Yes I know the fees is very high n u cannot always take on that kind of transportation.”

Acknowledging the challenges of being a bus driver in Singapore, he said, “Bus driver in Singapore not easy to work as. They need to rush n follow timing. Why I will say that because I working more than 10 yrs as bus drivers”

He also suggested taking the complaint directly to the bus company, asking, “Anonymous participant why not u send the email to LTA that pls cancel all those bus service timing in Singapore so that bus driver will not rush n can patiently to wait those ppl wan to board the bus.”

As opinions clash and emotions run high, the bus service debate in Singapore continues to evolve, leaving both commuters and providers with questions yet to be answered…