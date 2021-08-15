Home News Featured News Inconsiderate neighbour carelessly throws cigarette which burns a hole in other's laundry

Inconsiderate neighbour carelessly throws cigarette which burns a hole in other’s laundry

He bought a shirt for his son and left it to dry outside at night

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public discovered a burn-mark and a hole in a shirt after a upstairs threw out a cigarette.

The netizen wrote about his neighbour’s inconsiderate behaviour in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

According to his caption, he bought a shirt earlier this Wednesday for his son and left it to dry outside on Thursday night.

However, on Friday morning, he realized that something was amiss when he brought the shirt back into the house. He found that there was a burning smell and he also discovered a cigarette in his apartment.

- Advertisement -

The netizen questioned why the neighbour had discarded the cigarette so carelessly, causing damage to other people’s belongings.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

In the comments section, the netizen asked others about what he could do to ensure that such an incident would not occur again.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

A netizen advised the poster to bring the issue up to the (NEA), saying that a friend of his was caught by a heat detector and fined $800 consequently. He also advised the poster to send an email as opposed to tweeting about it.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen suggested that the poster could relocate to a unit on a higher floor to avoid having the same thing happen to him again.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

Yet another netizen shared that he had previously experienced the same thing. He explained that it took him several weeks to identify where the cigarettes were being thrown from. However, after confronting the person had been discarding the cigarettes, he managed to resolve the issue.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Others called people with such behaviours selfish, saying that those who smoke should make an effort to close their windows and doors and to minimize affecting others.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan is an intern at SG. /TISG

 

 

 Follow us on Social

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent