Inconsiderate neighbour carelessly throws cigarette which burns a hole in other’s laundry

Singapore — A member of the public discovered a burn-mark and a hole in a shirt after a neighbour upstairs threw out a cigarette.

The netizen wrote about his neighbour’s inconsiderate behaviour in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

According to his caption, he bought a shirt earlier this Wednesday for his son and left it to dry outside on Thursday night.

However, on Friday morning, he realized that something was amiss when he brought the shirt back into the house. He found that there was a burning smell and he also discovered a cigarette in his apartment.

The netizen questioned why the neighbour had discarded the cigarette so carelessly, causing damage to other people’s belongings.

In the comments section, the netizen asked others about what he could do to ensure that such an incident would not occur again.

A netizen advised the poster to bring the issue up to the National Environment Agency (NEA), saying that a friend of his was caught by a heat detector and fined $800 consequently. He also advised the poster to send an email as opposed to tweeting about it.

Another netizen suggested that the poster could relocate to a unit on a higher floor to avoid having the same thing happen to him again.

Yet another netizen shared that he had previously experienced the same thing. He explained that it took him several weeks to identify where the cigarettes were being thrown from. However, after confronting the person who had been discarding the cigarettes, he managed to resolve the issue.

Others called people with such behaviours selfish, saying that those who smoke should make an effort to close their windows and doors and to minimize affecting others.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG.

