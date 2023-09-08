Reddit users slam man who did not queue at line for bus because it was ‘too long’ & then simply boarded

SINGAPORE: Singapore is a country well-known for the love of getting into long lines, except maybe when it comes to queueing for buses, one Reddit user appears to think.

“Why do some people think it is okay to not queue up for buses but wait at a corner and expect to board first?”asked u/allquirkpuns on r/askSingapore, explaining that he had been at the Joo Koon interchange where there was a long line, and witnessed this very thing.joo

“A couple of people didn’t queue up for the bus but waited at a corner in their seats. When the bus came, one of the guys (young man) went to the front of line and tried to board the bus. Driver told him to wait until the whole line has boarded before doing so.

The guy simply said ‘The queue is too long’ and tapped his card to board. Have you met such behaviour before? How do you deal with them?”

A lot of Reddit users have commented on the post, slamming the queue-cutter.

Some said, however, that where they take the bus, everyone uses the queue.

Others said they’ve experienced the same thing as the post author.

And there are definitely those who enter through the side, some confirmed.

/TISG

