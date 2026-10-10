Singaporean man seeks more than $100,000 from Malaysian ex-partner after seven-year relationship ends

Aiah Bathan | October 10, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: For seven years, a Singaporean man thought that he was in a serious relationship with a Malaysian woman. With this, he was the one who paid for her expenses, funded her business ventures, gave her family heirloom jewellery, and even helped her buy a house. However, everything shattered for the man when the woman married someone else, and he believed that he was misled by the woman throughout the years they were together. Due to this, the man filed a lawsuit to recover all of his ‘relationship expenses’, amounting to more than $100,000.

Case details revealed that the man met the woman at his company back in 2008, and they became a couple in 2009. In the course of their relationship, the man frequently paid for the woman’s endeavours, including her insurance premiums, businesses, and the like. The woman was also allowed to freely withdraw the man’s money from a Malaysian bank account, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The man thought that they were in a monogamous relationship with the woman, so he was willing to give and make all the sacrifices for his love for her. However, he then discovered that the woman was dating another man and eventually married him. In 2022, he filed a lawsuit against the woman for compensation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He revealed that the total expenses that he had given amounted to more than $100,000, and the reason was that he truly believed he was her one true love.

After obtaining the court's approval, the man sent court documents to the woman to pay the damages plus interest, but she did not respond. Furthermore, the man commissioned a Malaysian lawyer to send the judgment to the woman, but still received no response.

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