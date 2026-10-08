In the Hood | 2 m read

Fruit shop urges man to come forward and admit crime after allegedly stealing $84 worth of Musang King durians twice

Aiah Bathan | October 8, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A man’s attempt to avoid being caught while stealing four bags of Musang King durians at a fruit shop was unsuccessful when his actions were caught on CCTV, which the shop released and urged him to contact them, or else they would report the crime to the police. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the theft happened at a Pawfect Fruit warehouse last October 2nd, where a man aged between 60 and 70 years old wearing an orange shirt and blue pants was seen bringing in a small white suitcase inside the store, and as he left, he took two bags of Musang King durians.

Furthermore, another CCTV video showed that the man also went to the store on September 3rd, and at that time, he was wearing a black shirt and blue pants. Similarly, he was dragging a small white suitcase inside the store and looked around in front of the shelves before taking two bags of Musang King durians.

With this, the 36-year-old manager of the store admitted that a store staff member reviewed the footage and discovered that there were indeed missing durians from the shelves, and claimed: “The uncle took four bags of Musang King durians, but we don't know if he took anything else before that. The store has launched a more in-depth investigation.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Overall, the four bags of stolen durians amounted to $84. The store urged the man in the video to contact and communicate with them about the incidents, or else they would hand the case over to the police.

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In other related news about stealing, a 30-year-old secretary decided to steal S$63,000 from her company’s bank account in a span of two months, fearing she wouldn’t be able to afford childbirth expenses. Case details revealed that the secretary was working for a company, and her job included managing the company’s bank accounts and keeping the security tokens used to log in to the accounts. Read more about the news story here.