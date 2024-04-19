Home News

Singaporean man arrested after body of missing Singaporean woman is found with over 30 stab wounds in Spain

April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been arrested after the body of a missing 39-year-old Singaporean woman was found in Spain, with over 30 stab wounds.

Audrey Fang had been travelling on a solo trip in Spain when she vanished a few days before she was due to fly back. Audrey was enjoying a brief stay at a luxury hotel in Xabia, Valencia, but lost contact with her family on 9 April.

She was seen leaving the hotel at approximately 8:45pm that night, leaving behind all her personal belongings in her room, but never returned.

Audrey did not show up for her flight back to Singapore from Barcelona, prompting her family to contact the authorities.

Spanish media The Olive Press and Radio Ser reported that on 10 April, the body of a deceased woman was found in a parking lot in the city of Murcia, which lies 150 kilometers away from the hotel in Xabia, Valencia. The deceased was found with more than 30 stab wounds.

Because she did not carry any documents, law enforcement officials could not confirm her identity until 17 April.

The Spanish media pointed out that law enforcement officers also arrested a Singaporean man in the Alicante province on 16 April and later transferred the suspect to the Murcia police. The relationship between the suspect and the deceased is still unknown, and the case is expected to go to court in the near future.

Some media outlets have reported that before going abroad, Audrey told her family and friends that she was going to Spain to find friends, but her loved ones did not know the identity of who she was meeting.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Singapore in Madrid, Spain are currently providing consular assistance and support to Audrey’s family. The authorities also expressed their deepest condolences to her family.

