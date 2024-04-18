SINGAPORE: Concerns are mounting for the whereabouts of Audrey Fang, a 39-year-old Singaporean tourist, who has been reported missing after last being sighted leaving a hotel in the Costa Blanca region of Spain on 9 April.

Audrey Fang had embarked on a solo journey to Spain and was enjoying a brief stay at a luxury hotel in Xabia, Valencia, with reservations made from 4 to 10 April. Her family’s anxiety escalated when they failed to establish contact with her after 9 April. She was seen leaving the hotel at approximately 8:45pm that night, leaving behind all her personal belongings in her room, but never returned.

Audrey did not show up for her flight back to Singapore from Barcelona, prompting her family to raise the alarm. A family friend residing in Madrid reported her disappearance to the Singapore consulate, which subsequently contacted the local authorities.

Expressing deep concern, the friend informed the local news agencies that arrangements are being made for Audrey’s family members to travel to Spain to assist in the search efforts.

Audrey’s brother, Benjamin Fang, confirmed to the Singaporean media that she had embarked on the journey alone but was believed to have plans to meet a friend. However, her failure to board the return flight and her subsequent absence raised significant alarm among her loved ones.

The family has filed a police report and reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance. Benjamin Fang appealed to the public, both in Spain and elsewhere, urging anyone with information about Audrey’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in locating her.

As the search intensifies, authorities in both Spain and Singapore are collaborating to trace Audrey Fang’s movements and ensure her safe return home.