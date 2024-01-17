SINGAPORE: After several countries congratulated Lai Ching-te for winning the presidential election in Taiwan on Jan 14, China reacted with rebukes and, in one case, even summoned an ambassador.

China has lashed out against the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines after congratulations poured in after Lai’s win.

Ms Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said in a press conference that China “immediately made solemn démarches to Singapore.”

The démarches, a form of a diplomatic reprimand, came after Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Jan 14 that “we welcome the successful conclusion of the elections and congratulate Dr William Lai and his party on their victory”.

On Jan 15 (Monday), Ms Nao said, “Singaporean leaders stated on multiple occasions that the Taiwan question is ‘a deep red line’ for China. China values this statement and hopes that Singapore will strictly abide by the One China principle and uphold the overall friendly relations between China and Singapore with concrete actions.”

The biggest rebuke, however, was reserved for the Philippines. The country’s ambassador to China was summoned after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr congratulated Lai over X (formerly Twitter) “on behalf of the Filipino people.”

On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next President. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead. — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) January 15, 2024

China said that the congratulations “gravely violate the One China principle.”

Ms Mao added, “China strongly deplores this and firmly opposes this and has immediately lodged strong representations. We would like to tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan question.”

As for the US, even as President Joseph Biden underlined on Jan 13 that the country does not support Taiwan’s independence, the State Department congratulated the people of Taiwan “for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process”.

By the next day, China’s foreign ministry said that the statement from the US State Department “seriously violated US promises that it would only maintain cultural, economic and other non-official ties with Taiwan”, adding that it has filed “solemn representations” with the US due to the comments.

“Solemn representations” have also been lodged by China over a statement from Japan’s foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, who called Taiwan “an extremely crucial partner and an important friend” and congratulated its new leader.

Beijing’s embassy in Tokyo deemed this “a serious interference in China’s internal affairs”.

Similarly, when UK foreign Secretary David Cameron said the result of the elections is a “testament to Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” they urged the UK government to “stop any words or deeds that interfere in China’s internal affairs”. /TISG

Read also: Taiwan Reunification: Biden faces another foreign policy crisis with China