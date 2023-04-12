Singaporean livestreamer Kiaraakitty gets stopped by police in South Korea for ‘having her boobs out’

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video by local streamer Kiaraakitty, she showed her unfortunate encounter with South Korean police while casually streaming along the roads.

The edited video, part of a nine-hour live stream, revealed how two police stopped the live streamer due to her choice of clothing. She wore a laced top revealing her boobs, fur coat, skirt, and rabbit headband.

The language barrier of the two parties were evident in the snippet, wherein Kiaraakitty uttered: “I don’t speak Korean.” The female cop then called a translator to communicate with Kiaraa. The cop asked where she came from, and Kiaraa answered that she was from Singapore.

Having realized why she got stopped, Kiaraa explained that she was going to a cosplay party. She immediately apologized and said: “I’ve never been to Korea before… This is my first time… I don’t know your law.”

Someone had reported her to the police because of her showing her boobs.

According to the Statutes of the Republic of Korea, it is written that ‘obscene’ exposure is considered a minor offence. This is “any person who embarrasses or offends other people by excessively exposing his or her naked body or any part of his or her body which ought to be hidden, in, or within the view of, a public place.”

Netizens have expressed their insights in the comments section of her TikTok video.

One TikTok user stated: “no showing boobs in korea hahaha”

Another TikTok account declared: “This woman is making a bad name for Singapore. Any way for ICA to revoke her citizenship?”

The same commenter added: “How can she not know that Korea is one of the more conservative countries?! Such ignorance! Research before going to another country!”

