LYON, FRANCE: Mathew Leong, a rising star in the culinary world, has cemented his place among the world’s elite chefs by securing 6th position at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or, widely regarded as the “Olympics of the culinary world.” The competition, which took place on Jan 26-27 in Lyon, France, saw France claim the coveted gold medal, with Denmark and Sweden taking home silver and bronze, respectively. Leong’s remarkable achievement, as featured in a Channel News Asia (CNA) article, is a significant milestone for Singapore, as the nation ranked as the highest Asian country in the competition’s grand finals.

From young hopeful to culinary icon

Leong, 30, has come a long way since his debut in the Bocuse d’Or in 2021, where he finished in 12th place, becoming Singapore’s youngest-ever representative. This year, the executive chef of Norway’s renowned three Michelin-starred Re-naa made an impressive leap, edging traditional culinary powerhouses such as Japan, Italy, and the United States. A stunning showcase of skill, precision, and dedication put Singapore on the global culinary map, marking the Republic’s best performance in the competition since chef William Wai won bronze in 1989.

Masterpieces on a plate and platter

Leong’s journey to the top six began months before the competition. With his Norwegian commis chef, Synva Knapstad Gjerde, Leong dedicated himself to full-time training starting in July 2024. The grand finals featured two challenges: a “Plate” and a “Platter.” The plate required competitors to prepare a dish with three essential ingredients: celery, stone bass, lobster, and homegrown ingredients. Leong’s creation, Aurora of Flavours: A Sea-to-Garden Voyage, was a beautiful tribute to Asia’s vibrant markets, featuring a rice-coated stone bass stuffed with lobster, a fresh medley of celery and green apple with yuzu gel, and a spiced lobster sabayon.

In the “Theme on a Platter” challenge, Leong continued to impress with his delicate and complex “Blossoms of Tropical & Forest.” The platter, which combined venison, foie gras, and tea, was a tribute to Singapore’s local flavours and the rich Nordic forests. The dish featured roe deer, green mango, candied pomelo, and Madras curry, alongside “flower dumplings” served in a Japanese smoked tea consommé.

The intense competition was broadcast live, drawing a worldwide audience and strong support from Singapore, with Leong’s family cheering him on from the sidelines. Reflecting on his experience, Leong shared, “This experience has been enriching, and I gave my all to present the best of Singapore on the global stage.”

Leong’s achievement at Bocuse d’Or proves his talent, commitment, and the bright future of Singapore’s culinary scene.