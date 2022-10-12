Singaporean celebrities gathered for their training class to hone their expertise & skills in the limelight industry

- Advertisement -

Well-known celebrities from the talent management agency in Singapore, The Celebrity Agency, gathered together for their training class to continuously hone their expertise and skills in the limelight industry.

The agency shared on their social media accounts a group photo of the artists with their training class teacher, Mr Nelson Chia.

“An afternoon well spent for training class!” says in the caption of the posts.

The man who taught the bunch, Mr Nelson Chia, is a Singaporean theatre director, actor, speaker, and acting coach. He is also the co-founder and artistic director of Nine Years Theatre – a Mandarin theatre company in multicultural Singapore.

The artists present in class and tagged in the post are James Seah, Denise Camillia, Nick Teo, Hong Ling, Zhang Ze Tong, Jensen Wang Jr., Yunis To, Seow Sin Nee, Rayson Tan, Romeo Tan, Elvin Ng, Zhai Siming, Tyler Ten, Ye Jia Yun, Juin Teh, Kiki Lim, and Tay Ying.

Supporters showed their support for the whole team by commenting on the post.

The Celebrity Agency is the talent agent of Mediacorp — Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network.

