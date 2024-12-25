SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean shared on social media that he is now struggling with a $21,244 debt after prioritizing his mum’s medical bills over his credit card loans.

Considering that he only earns $3,400 monthly and has no savings, the man said he has no idea how to pay off his enormous debt.

“The credit card company and banks are sending lawyer letters to my home demanding immediate payment. I can’t apply for a Debt Consolidation Plan (DCP) because my outstanding balance is not above 12 months,” he wrote on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Tuesday (Dec 24).

“No other banks or institutions are willing to provide me with any loans due to my bad credit score,” he added.

Seeking help from the Reddit community, he wrote, “I do not wish to engage with ah longs or places like Lending Bee as they charge exorbitant rates. What other options do I have?”

“It’s better to like medical bills pile up than your bank loans.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors advised the man to keep his monthly expenses below $1,000 and assure the credit card company that he would pay at least $2,000 each month.

Regarding his mum’s medical bills, one Redditor suggested, “If your family per capita income is low, go speak to their medical social worker and apply for Medifund for your mum.

At the same time, just let the medical bills pile up if needed and call up the hosp/polyclinic’s business office to work out an instalment repayment plan. Then focus on clearing your other debts first.”

Another echoed this sentiment, commenting, “It’s better to like medical bills pile up than your bank loans.

Technically, they can’t treat your mom even if you stop paying the bills. They’ll have to refer you to a medical social worker (there’s one department at every hospital). Then they’ll sit you down and discuss a payment plan or if you qualify for medifund.”

Meanwhile, others suggested that the man could consider borrowing money from his other family members to settle his credit card debts. By doing this, he could pay off the loans in full and avoid the high interest rates that come with carrying a credit card balance.

Another recommended, “Negotiate a repayment plan with the bank. You can also reach out to Credit Counselling Singapore, a charity, to see if they have any advice.”

Credit Counselling Singapore

Those struggling with substantial loans can seek assistance from Credit Counselling Singapore, an independent, non-profit social service agency.

Individuals can apply for the Debt Repayment Scheme (DRS) if they meet certain criteria: liabilities must not exceed $150,000, must be employed with a steady income, and must not have been bankrupt or participated in the DRS in the last five years.

Additionally, they should not have been involved in any court-based arrangements during that period, nor be a sole proprietor or partner in any firm.

Interested individuals can contact the agency via email at enquiry@ccs.org.sg or by phone at 6225 5227. The agency is open Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM, excluding holidays.

