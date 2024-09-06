;
Home News

Singapore to import 1.4 GW of solar power from Indonesia, following 2 GW deal

ByMary Alavanza

September 6, 2024
Top down view of rows of solar panels for renewable energy resources in Bali, Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to grant conditional approval to import 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from two solar power projects in Indonesia, marking a significant step in the country’s push for a low-carbon energy supply. According to Reuters, this announcement was made by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Indonesia on Thursday.

This new deal follows a previous arrangement to import 2 GW of solar power from Indonesia.

The latest agreement will help Singapore secure clean electricity from solar power and battery storage systems. Indonesian Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said that this deal marks a shift for Indonesia from being a major exporter of coal and natural gas to taking its first step in transitioning from a fossil fuel exporter to a renewable energy exporter.

According to Minister Luhut, the overall projects are valued at approximately $20 billion.

Conditional approvals for the 1.4 GW of power will be awarded to the TotalEnergies-RGE and Shell-Vena consortia, according to Singapore’s Minister of Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Infrastructure, Tan See Leng. The 2 GW import deal, approved last year, will also be upgraded to conditional licences this year, said Mr Teo at the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum in Jakarta.

See also  Surge in Vaccinated Travel Lane applications causes ICA website to crash for hours

These projects will be developed by a coalition of Indonesian and Singaporean firms, including Pacific Medco Solar Energy, Adaro Solar International, and Keppel Corp Ltd. Together, these companies plan to install about 11 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity and 21 GW of battery storage capacity in Indonesia, with the projects expected to come online by late 2027.

Keppel Corp has announced that the electricity generated from their projects will be transmitted via a common subsea cable system, which will be jointly developed and shared by the consortium.

However, the transmission plan for the additional 1.4 GW of power is still under development. Rachmat Kaimuddin, an Indonesian deputy coordinating minister, noted that the additional power supply is expected to be available around 2030. /TISG

Read also: Microsoft to purchase solar power from Singapore’s largest solar project

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Home News

Man who lost $29K to scammers feels that bank failed to protect his account

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

SG resident scammed into paying for parcel addressed to their mum, who never ordered it

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Man who used to live in KL claims only cars are expensive in SG but food & housing are cheap

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Man who lost $29K to scammers feels that bank failed to protect his account

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

SG resident scammed into paying for parcel addressed to their mum, who never ordered it

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Man who used to live in KL claims only cars are expensive in SG but food & housing are cheap

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Bishan-Toa Payoh TC only town council not in top banding in latest corporate governance report

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.