SINGAPORE: Microsoft has taken another step towards its ambitious climate goals by agreeing to purchase solar power generated by panels installed on public housing and government-owned buildings in Singapore.

According to Bloomberg, Madrid-based EDP Renewables announced on Tuesday, Aug 27, the deal involves Microsoft buying 100 per cent of the energy exported to the grid from the SolarNova 8 project. SolarNova 8, owned by EDP Renewables, is the largest phase of Singapore’s government-initiated project focused on expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.

For Microsoft, this deal is an important step in its goal to become carbon-negative by 2030. However, the company has faced challenges along the way.

Last year, Microsoft reported a 30 per cent increase in emissions from 2020 levels, partly due to its investment in artificial intelligence. In response, the company has ramped up its efforts to reach its climate targets.

The SolarNova 8 project can generate up to 200 megawatts of power. While some of this energy will be used to power the buildings where the panels are installed, the rest will be exported to the grid under a 20-year offtake agreement with Microsoft. This is the second such deal between Microsoft and EDP Renewables in Singapore.

The SolarNova programme is expected to produce around 420 gigawatt-hours of power annually, representing about 5 per cent of Singapore’s total energy consumption, with SolarNova 8 being the largest phase. /TISG

Read also: Singapore to receive renewable energy from Australian solar power project worth S$17.6B via 4,300 km undersea cable

Featured image by Depositphotos