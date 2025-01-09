Health

Singapore to establish communicable diseases agency in first half of 2025

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: A new Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is set to be established in the first half of 2025, following the passage of a bill on 7 Jan.

The CDA will serve as the primary authority in preventing, detecting, and managing infectious diseases, aiming to bolster Singapore’s defences against future health threats.

The creation of the CDA consolidates expertise from the Ministry of Health, the Health Promotion Board, and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

By bringing these resources under one roof, the government said it seeks to enhance public health capacity and expertise.

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said, “By consolidating into a dedicated agency, it will help us systematically build up strong public health expertise and organisational capacity.”

The CDA is tasked with improving disease surveillance and preparedness through cross-sector collaboration. It plans to adopt innovative methods such as genomic and wastewater testing, supplementing traditional disease monitoring techniques.

Additionally, advanced tools like data analytics and artificial intelligence will enable the agency to detect and interpret large datasets more effectively, improving early warning systems for potential outbreaks.

The agency will also offer scientific and policy recommendations to guide Singapore’s public health strategies. These responsibilities extend to operational coordination with other agencies, covering key measures such as contact tracing, case investigation, and border controls.

Given the global nature of infectious disease threats, the CDA will actively engage with international partners to facilitate the rapid exchange of information and expertise. Such partnerships will strengthen Singapore’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging health risks.

The decision to establish the CDA was first announced during the March 2023 Parliamentary debate on Singapore’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new agency represents a significant step forward in addressing gaps identified during the pandemic, ensuring the nation is better prepared to face future health crises.

