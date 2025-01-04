SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA), a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), has announced that Singapore will build a new hydrogen-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) facility, which is expected to begin operations in January 2029, as reported by Xinhua.

The power plant will be developed by PacificLight Power, a local electricity retailer, to be built on Jurong Island.

It will have a generation capacity of at least 600 megawatts and will initially run on 30% hydrogen, with plans to use 100% hydrogen in the future, according to the company.

This move is part of Singapore’s strategy to meet the growing demand for energy and support its transition to a low-carbon energy future.

As electricity demand rises, driven by sectors like advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, and electric transportation, the EMA expects the city’s peak power demand to increase from 3.7% to 5.7% annually.

By 2030, peak demand is projected to reach between 10.1 gigawatts and 11.8 gigawatts.

Puah Kok Keong, EMA’s chief executive, said, “With rising energy demand, it is imperative to ensure adequate generation to power our daily lives.”

In June 2024, the EMA sought proposals to address the city-state’s growing electricity needs. PacificLight Power was chosen from six submitted proposals for developing the hydrogen-ready plant. /TISG

Read also: Senoko Energy partners with Gentari to import hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore to help reduce carbon emissions

Featured image by Depositphotos