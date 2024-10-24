SINGAPORE: Senoko Energy, one of Singapore’s largest energy companies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Gentari, a clean energy provider, to explore importing hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the plan is to integrate hydrogen into Senoko’s existing gas turbine systems, increasing efficiency and reducing emissions.

The 20-year supply deal is expected to begin by 2029, with an initial goal of cutting 18,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. That is equivalent to taking about 4,000 cars off the roads. Over time, this could lead to a total reduction of up to 535,000 tonnes, equivalent to 119,000 cars.

Senoko aims to be the first in Singapore to use hydrogen for power generation, helping the city-state reach its 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

Frederik Baerts, Senoko Energy’s president and CEO, shared hydrogen’s role in lowering emissions. He stated, “Hydrogen has the potential to play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions, and so together, we are taking a bold step towards creating a more sustainable energy landscape and low-carbon future.“

Michèle Azalbert, Gentari’s chief hydrogen officer, added, “Gentari firmly believes hydrogen is crucial to decarbonising multiple sectors on the path to Net Zero, and we’re encouraged by stakeholder support and rising demand for low-carbon hydrogen derivatives.”

In June 2023, Senoko also signed an MoU with City Energy to explore hydrogen options. In addition, the company launched SolarShare 2.0, Singapore’s first peer-to-peer solar energy trading platform, and is looking into green electricity imports, a new H-Class Combined Cycle Plant, and on-site solar PV. /TISG

