SINGAPORE: In a collaborative effort to combat hearing loss and improve healthcare access in one of Cambodia’s most underserved regions, students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and WS Audiology, a global leader in hearing aid technology, recently launched Project Battambang.

The initiative, held last month, provided essential health and hearing screenings to over 600 villagers in Poipet and marked the first time professional hearing assessments were conducted in the area.

The project involved 28 first- and second-year NUS Medicine students who worked tirelessly to address significant health challenges in Poipet, a region grappling with limited access to healthcare.

As part of the initiative, WS Audiology donated 250 hearing aids, ensuring villagers diagnosed with hearing loss could receive the appropriate devices.

According to reports, 5 to 10% of the villagers were found to have some form of hearing impairment, with over 85% of those affected successfully fitted with hearing aids, enabling them to hear clearly for the first time in years.

Speaking about the project’s impact, Lim Yu En, a Year 2 NUS Medicine student and one of Project Battambang’s directors, emphasized the importance of addressing underlying health determinants.

“We learned that true healthcare goes beyond medical treatment. It’s about addressing the root causes of health issues, such as access to clean water and education. By taking a holistic approach, we can create lasting change,” she said.

Associate Professor Marion Aw, Vice-Dean of NUS Medicine’s Office for Students, highlighted the project’s role in shaping the next generation of compassionate doctors.

“Through Project Battambang, our students are gaining invaluable insights into becoming compassionate doctors.

Importantly, they are learning that improving the health of communities extends beyond medical care; it involves improving the economic and social conditions in which people live and work, as these factors influence health outcomes,” she remarked.

Project Battambang demonstrates the potential of international partnerships to address critical healthcare gaps and improve lives.

By integrating medical expertise with the latest hearing aid technology, the initiative has provided villagers in Poipet with both immediate relief and long-term benefits.