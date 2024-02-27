SINGAPORE: Singapore shares climbed on Tuesday’s open, defying global trends that saw overnight losses in markets worldwide.

The Business Times reported that The Straits Times Index (STI) edged up by 0.1% or 2.91 points to reach 3,174.03 as of 9:01 am.

Among the broader market, gainers surpassed losers with a ratio of 56 to 47, with trading volume hitting 76.9 million securities valued at S$37.9 million.

At the forefront of trading activity was Seatrium, with a trading volume of 44.7 million securities, maintaining its price at S$0.091.

Other notable movers included Thai Beverage, which saw a 1% decline to S$0.51, and Golden Agri-Resources, sliding 1.8% to S$0.27.

Banking sector stocks displayed mixed performance during the early hours of trading. DBS witnessed a 0.6% increase to S$33.70, while OCBC experienced a 0.2% decline to S$13.31. UOB gained 0.6% to reach S$28.34.

Wall Street concluded Monday’s session with slight dips as investors awaited new inflation data, which could potentially sway US monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.2% lower at 39,069.23, retreating from its previous record high. Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 0.4% to 5,069.53, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 15,976.25.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 declined by 0.4% to 495.43, with the mining sector leading the downturn as investors monitored signals regarding interest rate adjustments by major central banks. /TISG

