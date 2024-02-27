;
Singapore shares climbed on Tuesday’s open; STI edged up by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

February 27, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares climbed on Tuesday’s open, defying global trends that saw overnight losses in markets worldwide.

The Business Times reported that The Straits Times Index (STI) edged up by 0.1% or 2.91 points to reach 3,174.03 as of 9:01 am.

Among the broader market, gainers surpassed losers with a ratio of 56 to 47, with trading volume hitting 76.9 million securities valued at S$37.9 million.

At the forefront of trading activity was Seatrium, with a trading volume of 44.7 million securities, maintaining its price at S$0.091.

Other notable movers included Thai Beverage, which saw a 1% decline to S$0.51, and Golden Agri-Resources, sliding 1.8% to S$0.27.

Banking sector stocks displayed mixed performance during the early hours of trading. DBS witnessed a 0.6% increase to S$33.70, while OCBC experienced a 0.2% decline to S$13.31. UOB gained 0.6% to reach S$28.34.

Wall Street concluded Monday’s session with slight dips as investors awaited new inflation data, which could potentially sway US monetary policy.

See also  Singapore stocks experienced positive start on Tuesday following global market gains—STI rose by 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.2% lower at 39,069.23, retreating from its previous record high. Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 0.4% to 5,069.53, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 15,976.25.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 declined by 0.4% to 495.43, with the mining sector leading the downturn as investors monitored signals regarding interest rate adjustments by major central banks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares dip on Monday—STI dropped 0.5%

Featured image by Depositphotos

