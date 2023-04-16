Singapore ranks 194th in the world when it comes to anxiety

SINGAPORE: Based on a mental health report, very few Singaporeans appear to be suffering from anxiety. A study published in ourworldindata.org showed that Singapore ranked 194th out of 208 countries and territories.

The prevalence of anxiety disorders in Singapore was 2.97 per cent in 2019, even lower than in 1990 when it was 2.99 per cent.

“Anxiety disorders arise in a number of forms including phobic, social, obsessive compulsive (OCD), post-traumatic disorder (PTSD), or generalized anxiety disorders. The symptoms and diagnostic criteria for each subset of anxiety disorders are unique.

However, collectively the WHO’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) note frequent symptoms of (a) apprehension (worries about future misfortunes, feeling “on edge”, difficulty in concentrating, etc.); (b) motor tension (restless fidgeting, tension headaches, trembling, inability to relax); (c) autonomic overactivity (lightheadedness, sweating, tachycardia or tachypnoea, epigastric discomfort, dizziness, dry mouth, etc.),” the report reads.

It added that across the globe, the prevalence of anxiety ranges from 2.5 to 7 per cent by country. Around 284 million individuals were said to have experienced an anxiety disorder in 2017, meaning that anxiety is the most prevalent mental health issue. Moreover, about 63 per cent of these individuals are female.

While the study’s results are from 2019, they were shared on Wednesday (Apr 12) on Reddit.

Netizens on r/Singapore, however, appeared to be doubtful about the study’s results concerning the prevalence of anxiety in Singapore.

“Number probably seems low bc many cases are undiagnosed, or categorized under adjustment disorder,” wrote one.

“Bet this is skewed by rates of unreported cases,” agreed another.

One simply put “the ASIAN COPE.”

