CNB seizes drugs with street value of over $230,000 in island-wide drug bust

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized significant amounts of controlled drugs with an estimated street value of about $234,000 in an island-wide drug bust this week, that resulted in the arrest of 161 suspected drug offenders.

The operation, which covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Geylang, and Toa Payoh, took place from April 10 to 14.

During the operation, CNB officers confiscated approximately 2,876g of heroin, 209g of ‘Ice’ (methamphetamine), 23g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, five tablets of ‘Ecstasy’, two Erimin-5 tablets, and one bottle of methadone. The arrests and seizures were made in various locations across Singapore.

One notable arrest occurred on April 10 when CNB officers apprehended two Singaporean men, aged 32 and 36, in a hotel room near Geylang Road. The officers seized about 226g of heroin, 18g of ‘Ice’, three tablets of ‘Ecstasy’, and two Erimin-5 tablets, along with drug paraphernalia from the room.

In another incident on April 11, a 59-year-old man was arrested from his hideout in the vicinity of Lorong 7 Toa Payoh. The man resisted arrest, and CNB officers had to forcibly enter the premises.

Subsequently, they recovered about 489g of heroin from the man and seized about 2,067g of heroin, 140g of ‘Ice’, one bottle of methadone, and various drug paraphernalia from the hideout.

Superintendent Qamarul Zaman Bin Hussin, Deputy Commanding Officer of CNB Enforcement ‘L’ Division, emphasized the seriousness of drug abuse and its impact on society. He said:

“Drug abuse is a serious threat to our society and if left unchecked, can bring about dire consequences to the safety and well-being of our people. Our officers will not let up our enforcement efforts against drug traffickers and abusers so that our families and children can live in a safe and drug-free environment.”

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 in Singapore, trafficking in controlled drugs is a punishable offense. Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing. /TISG

