“The 80% of us are happy with the strict laws” — Netizen on CNB seizing over 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested three Singaporeans after seizing more than 2kg of heroin, enough to satisfy 1,100 drug abusers for a week.

CNB officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Apr 26 in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent. Two other men, aged 20 and 22, who are believed to be his associates, were arrested in follow-up operations.

Officers then escorted the 21-year-old to a locked riser enclosure, using a key found on him, and recovered about 2,312g of heroin, CNB said in a media release on Apr 27.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for trafficking in a controlled drug, said CNB.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), they could face the death penalty.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.

“CNB remains committed to keeping Singapore safe from the harms of drugs and inhalants,” said the agency.

Malaysian Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, 34, was executed on Wednesday (Apr 27) following his arrest in 2009 for bringing 42.7g of heroin into Singapore. He had been convicted and sentenced to death in 2010.

With the recent news in mind, netizens commented on CNB’s operations, mostly noting they agreed with the country’s strict laws and penalties against illegal drug use and trafficking.

“For those who strongly opposed to the death penalty, come and criticize our laws, you got maybe about 13 years to finish studying law or be a psychiatrist doctor, still got time to go overseas and get a PHD, and come back and fight for them,” said Facebook user Gwendolyn Kuo. “The 80% of us are happy with the strict laws,” she added in a comment that gained more than 90 likes.

“Today, Malaysian national was hung for 44grams after all avenues of pardon were turned down and this case of three men with 2kg; what’s next? Have to follow this case,” said Facebook user See Min Tan.

More information on how to spot warning signs of potential drug problems and effectively engage young people to stay drug-free can be found on the CNB website.

Parents who suspect or are worried that their children may be involved with drugs can call the CNB hotline 1800-325-6666. Members of the public who have drug-related information can call the same hotline or make a report at https://www.eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback. /TISG

