Home News Featured News 'Don't ignore warning signs' — Netizens blame 'selfish' S'porean tourist for the...

‘Don’t ignore warning signs’ — Netizens blame ‘selfish’ S’porean tourist for the death of Australian father & son who drowned in their attempt to rescue the tourist

Photo: Taken from Canva

Despite multiple warning signs advising visitors of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters, a tourist from Singapore decided to take a dip and swiftly got swept offshore by the churning waves. This heedless act culminated in the death of an Australian father and son in a bid to save the tourist.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Despite multiple warning signs advising visitors of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters, a tourist from Singapore decided to take a dip and swiftly got swept offshore by the churning waves.

This heedless act culminated in the death of an Australian father and son in a bid to save the tourist. The rescue boat they were in was faulty and capsized.

Mr Andrew Francis Powell, 32, and his father, Mr Ross William Powell, 71, died while trying to save Mr Sanjay Bhaskar, 30, who disregarded the danger signs.

The Coroners Court of Victoria released the findings of the incident earlier this month, noting that the rescue boat used had a catastrophic fault before capsizing.

The Straits Times reported on April 27 that Mr Andrew Powell was waiting with his partner for the birth of their first child when the tragedy happened on April 21, 2019.

It was reported that Mr Sanjay visited Sherbrook River near the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia, with another Singaporean, who is identified as Mr Abhinash Balachandran Pillai.

They parked near the river and walked to the shore, and in so doing, passing many signs indicating the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled and unpredictable waters.

However, Mr Sanjay decided to go in because he figured he was a good swimmer and only planned to stay in waist-high water.

Mr Abhinash recalled seeing “pretty high” waves, some of which were over 2m high. The waves crashed onto Mr Sanjay, and he got dragged away from the shore.

Meanwhile, Mr Abhinash misunderstood his friend’s cry for help as a signal to him to take a photo.

Eventually, Mr Abhinash realised his friend was in trouble and called emergency services as the waves continued sweeping Mr Sanjay ever further away.

The Powells, active volunteers for the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, responded to the call. They were accompanied by the local fire association captain, and the trio soon began the rescue mission.

Only the captain survived after a wave crashed into their boat, causing it to capsize.

The same boat drifted close to Mr Sanjay, who then grabbed hold of an attached line.

Both the captain and Mr Sanjay were rescued by helicopter and taken to the hospital.

“Despite warning signs, (Mr Sanjay), like many others who visit this country, entered the water,” said Victoria Deputy State Coroner Caitlin English in her findings of the case.

“While Australian-born beach users have the dangers and risks of swimming in unpatrolled beaches continually drilled into them from a young age, many tourists or new arrivals have no such knowledge or appreciation of how treacherous our waters can be,” she said.

“They subsequently not only risk their own lives when entering the water, but they risk the lives of their rescuers.”

No criminal charges have been pursued.

The three rescuers received bravery awards for their efforts. “I commend each of the volunteers and responding emergency personnel for their heroic actions on this tragic day,” said Ms English.

The online community commented on the incident, urging others to take heed of the warning signs and refrain from “selfish” and “reckless” behaviour.”

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

/TISG

Toddler drowns in swimming pool as parents were busy with OnlyFans photoshoot

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

‘Don’t ignore warning signs’ — Netizens blame ‘selfish’ S’porean tourist for the death of Australian father & son who drowned in their attempt to...

Despite multiple warning signs advising visitors of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters, a tourist from Singapore decided to take a dip and swiftly got swept offshore by the churning waves. This heedless act culminated in the death of...
Read more
Death Penalty

“The 80% of us are happy with the strict laws” — Netizen on CNB seizing over 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested three Singaporeans after seizing more than 2kg of heroin, enough to satisfy 1,100 drug abusers for a...
Read more
Death Penalty

Old videos of Lee Kuan Yew on the death penalty go viral

It's been more than seven years since Mr Lee Kuan Yew died, but that's not stopped videos of Singapore's first prime minister from going...
Read more
Featured News

‘These are all fake’ — Ong Ye Kung’s image being used to endorse medical products

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has posted a warning on Facebook that doctored pictures of him are being used to endorse “certain medical products”. Mr...
Read more
Business & Economy

Could Elon Musk help end world hunger instead of buying Twitter for US$44 billion? — Marvel star Simu Liu’s tweets, “Was there nothing better...

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk placed a bid to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$61 billion), the board of the social microblogging...
Read more
Featured News

‘Don’t ignore warning signs’ — Netizens blame ‘selfish’ S’porean tourist for the death of Australian father & son who drowned in their attempt to...

Despite multiple warning signs advising visitors of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters, a tourist from Singapore decided...
Read more
Death Penalty

“The 80% of us are happy with the strict laws” — Netizen on CNB seizing over 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested three Singaporeans after seizing more than 2kg of heroin, enough to satisfy...
Read more
Death Penalty

Old videos of Lee Kuan Yew on the death penalty go viral

It's been more than seven years since Mr Lee Kuan Yew died, but that's not stopped videos of Singapore's...
Read more
Featured News

‘These are all fake’ — Ong Ye Kung’s image being used to endorse medical products

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has posted a warning on Facebook that doctored pictures of him are being used...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore