‘Don’t ignore warning signs’ — Netizens blame ‘selfish’ S’porean tourist for the death of Australian father & son who drowned in their attempt to rescue the tourist

- Advertisement -

Despite multiple warning signs advising visitors of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters, a tourist from Singapore decided to take a dip and swiftly got swept offshore by the churning waves.

This heedless act culminated in the death of an Australian father and son in a bid to save the tourist. The rescue boat they were in was faulty and capsized.

Mr Andrew Francis Powell, 32, and his father, Mr Ross William Powell, 71, died while trying to save Mr Sanjay Bhaskar, 30, who disregarded the danger signs.

The Coroners Court of Victoria released the findings of the incident earlier this month, noting that the rescue boat used had a catastrophic fault before capsizing.

The Straits Times reported on April 27 that Mr Andrew Powell was waiting with his partner for the birth of their first child when the tragedy happened on April 21, 2019.

It was reported that Mr Sanjay visited Sherbrook River near the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia, with another Singaporean, who is identified as Mr Abhinash Balachandran Pillai.

They parked near the river and walked to the shore, and in so doing, passing many signs indicating the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled and unpredictable waters.

However, Mr Sanjay decided to go in because he figured he was a good swimmer and only planned to stay in waist-high water.

Mr Abhinash recalled seeing “pretty high” waves, some of which were over 2m high. The waves crashed onto Mr Sanjay, and he got dragged away from the shore.

Meanwhile, Mr Abhinash misunderstood his friend’s cry for help as a signal to him to take a photo.

Eventually, Mr Abhinash realised his friend was in trouble and called emergency services as the waves continued sweeping Mr Sanjay ever further away.

The Powells, active volunteers for the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, responded to the call. They were accompanied by the local fire association captain, and the trio soon began the rescue mission.

Only the captain survived after a wave crashed into their boat, causing it to capsize.

The same boat drifted close to Mr Sanjay, who then grabbed hold of an attached line.

Both the captain and Mr Sanjay were rescued by helicopter and taken to the hospital.

“Despite warning signs, (Mr Sanjay), like many others who visit this country, entered the water,” said Victoria Deputy State Coroner Caitlin English in her findings of the case.

“While Australian-born beach users have the dangers and risks of swimming in unpatrolled beaches continually drilled into them from a young age, many tourists or new arrivals have no such knowledge or appreciation of how treacherous our waters can be,” she said.

“They subsequently not only risk their own lives when entering the water, but they risk the lives of their rescuers.”



No criminal charges have been pursued.

The three rescuers received bravery awards for their efforts. “I commend each of the volunteers and responding emergency personnel for their heroic actions on this tragic day,” said Ms English.

The online community commented on the incident, urging others to take heed of the warning signs and refrain from “selfish” and “reckless” behaviour.”

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg