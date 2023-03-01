Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching joins “Naatu Naatu” frenzy

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching is the latest to give in to the worldwide obsession with the Indian song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu blockbuster film ‘RRR’.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a veritable phenomenon across the globe thanks to the song’s fast pace, unique composition and unusual choreography. Aside from winning the hearts of billions, it has spawned dance cover after dance cover – one even by the Ambassador of South Korea – and became the first Indian song to be dissected at length by The New York Times.

As it turns out, the song has captured the heart of Singapore’s elite. Mdm Ho, ex-chief of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, has shared not one or two, but a notable five tutorials on how to do the song’s famous hook step on her social media page yesterday (28 Feb).

The song has also made history in the American awards circuit, apart from garnering accolades within India. It became the very first Asian and very first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes. “Naatu Naatu” has also become the first song from an Indian film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Mdm Ho, who chairs the philanthropic arm of Temasek today, is known for going on frequent flood posting sprees on Facebook, sharing hundreds of posts within mere hours. Her social media habits had led to questions over the past several years, especially when she led Temasek, over how she has so much free time to spend on social media.

The PM’s wife may get very busy soon if rumours that she will stand for president come true. There have been strong whispers that she may throw her hat into the presidential race that is set to take place later this year.

There is also speculation that she may face off with her estranged brother-in-law Lee Hsien Yang at the race.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg