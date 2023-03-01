Desmond Tan posts shirtless photo again, but commenters focus on his coffee mug instead

SINGAPORE: Desmond Tan posted another shirtless picture on his Instagram account to show his muscular and healthy physique. “Lazy sunday morning. Coffee?☕️😉” said Desmond in his post caption, alongside a coffee and a winking emoji.

To that, local personalities left their comments—not on Desmond’s body but on his mug. Stage actor Hossan Leong curiously asked: “Is that for sale…? The mug?” which gained a reply from Desmond saying “of cos~”, playing along with his joke.



A witty comment from Alaric stated: “Nice Mug Shot!” and yep, with pun intended. Desmond replied to this, declaring, “finally someone got it!”.

Benjamin Kheng also joined the party, commenting: “Tag yourselves. I’m the mug.”

Despite all the coffee mug comments, others fell for his physical appearance – wanting to be the coffee/mug.

One IG user stated: “I wanna be that coffee.”

One more user suggested: “Ladies, imagine you are the cup.”

Another IG account remarked: “You should’ve asked “coffee or me” because coffee can’t make our day more than you could!!”

