SINGAPORE: While the Little Red Dot came in fifth overall in a ranking of the 100 best cities for 2024, when it comes to “lovability,” it placed 10th.

In previous years, real estate firm Resonance Consultancy rated cities based on six categories: Place, Promotion, Product, Programming, People, and Prosperity.

For this year, however, Resonance, in partnership with market research company Ipsos, judged each city on three “larger pillars” — Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity — so that its Place Power™ Score could be determined.

Livability takes into consideration a city’s natural and constructed environments, including dedication to green spaces, bike-friendliness, and even socioeconomic factors such as rental rates and cost of living.

Lovability, meanwhile, “speaks to the relative vibrancy and quality of place of a city relative to its competitive set.”

Research from Resonance has shown that more visitors, young professionals, and large corporations visit a city or region based on the vibrance of its culture, dining, and nightlife.

The performance of each city depends on how many stories, references, and recommendations can be searched, and found, online on platforms such as Tripadvisor, Instagram, and Facebook.

A city’s Prosperity ranking depends not only on wealth but also on education, participation in the labour force, airport connectivity, and other categories.

London, which placed first in Lovabilty, second in Prosperity, and third in Livability, came out on top of the list.

The report quotes Laura Citron, the CEO of London & Partners, as saying, “London continues to set the bar for what a truly great city should be. Our iconic attractions, world-class financial sector, and fast-growing tech industry are proof of our city’s strength.

“But it’s the diversity of our people and ideas that drives the innovation, opportunities, and progress that shape our future.”

London has enjoyed being on top of Resonance’s best cities in the world list for the past 10 years, by the way. New York, Paris, and Tokyo took second, third, and fourth places respectively.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fifth-placer Singapore ranked highest in the Prosperity metric, coming in at number five. For livability, the city-state ranked eighth, and for lovability, 10th.

The report highlights two of the favourite pastimes of Singaporeans: shopping and eating.

“Emerging from its origins as a free-spirited trading port, Singapore has undergone a remarkable transformation to emerge as one of Asia’s most modern, well-organized, and captivating urban centres. With dining and shopping to match,” the report reads.

It also noted that “retail is both a daily habit and an art form” in Singapore. /TISG

