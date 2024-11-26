SINGAPORE: In a ranking of the 100 best cities, Singapore came in fifth, in part due to two of its favourite pastimes: shopping and eating.

London came out on top of the list published yearly by Canada-based tourism and real estate firm Resonance Consultancy. Among cities in Asia, only Tokyo ranked higher than the Little Red Dot.

The English capital has enjoyed being on top of Resonance’s best cities in the world list for the past 10 years, by the way. This year, it’s followed by New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore rounds out the top five.

“Emerging from its origins as a free-spirited trading port, Singapore has undergone a remarkable transformation to emerge as one of Asia’s most modern, well-organized, and captivating urban centres. With dining and shopping to match,” the report reads.

Resonance also highlighted that Singapore is ranked fifth on the list when it comes to GDP per capita and eighth when it comes to biking.

However, Singapore also ranks high when it comes to shopping, ranking 12th best city in the world. Of course, iconic Orchard Road merited a mention in the report, and so did Mustafa Centre, which is open 24 hours a day.

In Singapore, “retail is both a daily habit and an art form,” the report added.

As for the food, the Little Red Dot is ranked 19th in the world for restaurants, and Resonance Consultancy notes how diverse Singapore’s dining options are.

Visitors to the city-state are spoilt for choice, given Michelin-starred street food in hawker centres, as well as a myriad of opportunities for fine dining.

The report also noted how Marina Bay Sands is a not-to-be-missed experience when visiting Singapore and added MBS’ planned expansion of a 1,000-room hotel tower and a live entertainment arena.

The Merlion, Singapore’s commitment to waterfront development, economic prosperity, the city-state’s position as a tech hub, further plans for Changi Aviation Park, Changi East Industrial Zone, and the mega port in Tuas are also noted in the report.

“Singapore is also exploring new modes of sustainable living, with plans for more green areas, smart urban districts, and developments that promote work, education, and leisure with initiatives like the pedestrian Park Connector Network enabling access to business clusters and green spaces from anywhere on the island,” the report reads. /TISG

