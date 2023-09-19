Singapore migrant workers treated to SG Grand Prix for the very first time, because “it’s only right they enjoy a little” 

SINGAPORE: A group that cares for the needs of migrant workers gave them a special treat last weekend, inviting them to attend the SG Grand Prix for the first time.

“Our migrant brothers had a blast on Friday night,” wrote ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) in a Facebook post on Saturday (Sept 16), where it underlined the workers’ significant contribution to the event.

They “are the ones who build and tar the roads the cars race on, they are the ones who toil for days and weeks prior to the event to set up the stands and bridges and all the infrastructure. And they are the ones who will toil long after the crowds and teams have left, to dismantle and store it all until next year,” the post reads.

“It’s only right they enjoy a little of it.”

ItsRainingRaincoats also thanked those who got involved in helping the workers “get a glimpse of what all their hard work looks like on the actual night”, including Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State and MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Singapore Grand Prix and other donors and volunteers, adding, “Let’s hope we get to do it bigger and better next year.”

The post also included a number of photos of the migrant workers who attended the Singapore Grand Prix.

After the post was shared on r/Singapore, Reddit users agreed that the workers deserved to come to the event.

“they deserved it more than us. They helped build up the REAL foundations of our marina bay street circuit and all the infrastructures for the race,” wrote one.

“Love this!! Let’s have more of this, they are the REAL people who built the foundations and made all these fancy events possible !!” another chimed in.

“That’s awesome, great to see them enjoy the fruits of their labour!” added another.

Others, however, offered “alternative views.”

/TISG

