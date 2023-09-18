Netizens celebrate Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore Grand Prix 2023

SINGAPORE: Carlos Sainz wins the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, and the Reddit community has been buzzing with reactions to his impressive victory as one user yum122 said: “What a mega drive from Sainz – “On purpose”…”

Pointing out Sainz’s potential, chanaandeler_bong added, “Good. Sometimes people need to know that you’re amazing, not just lucky. People view him as a middling driver but he’s moved himself into that upper tier. Just below the elite.”

rokerroker45 commented on yum122’s ‘just below the elite’ comment: “I think if his brain gets him to the results just as easily as mechanical driver skill gets Leclerc to his, he can be considered elite. Really just a matter of establishing the results.”

One user pointed out the ‘teamwork’ of Sainz and Lando saying, “Brilliant by Sainz and Lando. They straight up teamed up there haha.”

User SacZor agreed: “Sainz giving Lando DRS was genius, I feel like Mercs would’ve overtaken both of them without it.”

Another commented, saying, “Sainz giving DRS and Norris first defense. Those were decisive for them keeping P1-P2.”

With much respect and admiration for Sainz, user lazygeekninjaturtle added, “Mad Respect for Sainz. He decides his own strategy, he didn’t leave anything to Ferrari.”

Pointing out Sainz’s strengths in racing, someone added: “This is why Sainz is actually one of the best drivers on the grid. Not always fastest but brilliant race management skills. Seems to be better suited to the Ferrari finally as well.”

While everyone was amazed by Sainz for how he won, user mayjaz43 pointed out another: “I might be biased but if Ham was the one going after Lando and Carlos, we might have had him win. Russell couldn’t handle the clutch moments.”

SacZor agreed saying, “Definitely looked like Russell slowed him down a bit after they caught up to Lando.”

Another pointed out Ham losing time at the pits, saying, “Don’t forget Ham lost time in the pits too because of the double stack. Man would’ve had a chance I think.”

Redditor slimkay talking about Sainz noted, “Smooth operator. Amazing race management by SAI/Ferrari.”

Carlos Sainz’s victory at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix has not only earned him admiration from the Reddit community but also highlighted his exceptional race management skills and strategic prowess, positioning him firmly among the Formula 1 elite.

