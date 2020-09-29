Singapore is safe, why do Goh Chok Tong and Ho Ching need so many bodyguards?

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members of the online community and opposition politician Lim Tean have concerns with photos and a video of former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Ms Ho Ching, wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, dining at a hawker centre on Sept 19.

On top of the “feast” they were having, the number of bodyguards accompanying the group was deemed “inappropriate” given the safe environment in the country.

Mr Goh and Ms Ho were in Marine Parade that day to show support for new People’s Action Party (PAP) MP in the GRC, Mr Tan See Leng, as he spearheaded the swab test operations extended to hawkers, stallholders and Marine Parade Town Council frontliners.

Afterwards, they shared a “hearty lunch”, as Mr Goh described it in a separate Facebook post.

After scrutinising the amount of food Mr Goh, Ms Ho and others shared at the hawker centre, the number of personnel or bodyguards accompanying them also did not bode well with members of the public and opposition Peoples Voice leader Lim Tean.

On Saturday (Sept 26), Mr Lim took to Facebook to upload a video of the event with the caption: “How much are Singaporeans paying for all the bodyguards for these elites? Is Singapore the most dangerous city in the world?”

With more than 350 comments, the online community also wondered if there was a need for the entourage. They noted that Singapore was a safe country and questioned the purpose of the extra protection.

Among those commenting on Mr Lim’s post were people who had seen former leaders in other countries moving about without bodyguards.

One person said that, for such a small country with so few citizens, the picture does not add up.

Others said that their motive “backfired” and that this was not the place “to show off”.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Ryhon Rei highlighted an observation about opposition party members.

