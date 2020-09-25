Goh Chok Tong and Ho Ching’s feast at hawker centre didn’t go down well with netizens

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of Goh Chok Tong and Ho Ching having a meal at a hawker centre have been scrutinised by the online community. Netizens are saying “having a feast in a hawker centre is just wrong and insensitive,” given the current situation.

On Thursday (Sept 23), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a photo of former Prime Minister Mr Goh and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mdm Ho having their lunch after observing the swab test operations at Marine Parade GRC on Saturday (Sept 19).

Mr Goh and Mdm Ho showed their support for new People’s Action Party (PAP) Minister Tan See Leng as he oversaw the initiative extended to hawkers, stallholders and Marine Parade Town Council frontliners.

“After observing the swabbing of merchants and stallholders, we adjourned for a hearty lunch,” shared Mr Goh in a Facebook post under his account MParader. He noted that they couldn’t resist buying the “eye-catching, mouth-watering” durians from Thailand.

He uploaded a photo of their lunch with the group.

All Singapore Stuff used the same moment but from a different angle and included the caption, “Swiss standard can have bodyguard even after retire and feast with the other free rider.” Meanwhile, netizens focused on the number of plates on the table and perceived it to “portray the wrong image.”

“Having a feast in a hawker centre is just wrong. Showing off to the public that even at hawker centres they can eat like a king but the ordinary folks can just afford to buy a small portion,” commented Facebook user Elwis Wong.

Others thought the food arrangement on the table was for the Ghost Month offerings. Netizens also hoped that no food wastage occurred as this would not set a good precedent for others who are struggling with cost of living concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the number of bodyguards or personnel accompanying the individuals did not go unnoticed. Facebook user Claudine noted that gatherings were still restricted to a maximum of five people per table. “So if they tell you there’s more than five, isn’t it ownself own ownself? Since it’s less than five, why show off when many people are struggling to survive due to retrenchments, etc.?”

