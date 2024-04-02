Business

Singapore hotel room prices surge to 5-month high; $300 per night in Feb

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 2, 2024
KSL Hotel & Resort

SINGAPORE: The average price of hotel rooms in Singapore soared to a five-month peak in February this year, reaching nearly $300, according to the latest data released by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Despite a slight dip in the average occupancy rate compared to the same period last year, the figures still remained robust, with hotels boasting an 83% occupancy rate.

This marks a decrease of 0.9% from the previous year but represents the highest occupancy rate since September last year.

The surge in room prices was significant, with the average rate climbing by 9% year-on-year to $298. This substantial increase reflects the continued recovery of the hospitality sector amid ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2019, where the average room price stood at $224, the rise is staggering, reaching approximately 33%.

The average room revenue indicator for February this year also hit a noteworthy milestone, reaching $248.

This figure surpassed the pre-pandemic levels and marked a five-month-high, indicating a promising trajectory for the industry’s recovery.

As global travel gradually resumes and domestic tourism gains momentum, industry stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic about the months ahead.

